Eye Stoned Oil Rig - 6.75" 14mm
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.
$80.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Eye Stoned Oil Rig is scientific glass oil rig with a stable base for good balance and a quartz banger with a thick 4mm bucket. Stands 6.75 inches tall. 14mm female joint. Features: • 6.75 inch glass oil rig • 14mm female joint • Durable boro glass • Stoned Eye design • Quartz banger included - 14mm female
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
