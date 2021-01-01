 Loading…

Flaming Strawberry Bubbler - 7.25" / 14mm Female

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

$95.00MSRP

About this product

7.25" Flaming Strawberry Bubbler Features: • 7.25" / 14mm female bubbler • Borosilicate glass • Fixed diffused downstem • 14mm male glass herb slide

About this brand

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

