 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe - 11.5"

Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe - 11.5"

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe - 11.5"

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe stands 11.5 inches and features the first affordable all-glass gravity smoking system ever made. Smoke is contained within the inner chamber and consumed without leaking. Features: • 11.5 inches tall • First affordable all-glass gravity system • Sturdy borosilicate glass

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review