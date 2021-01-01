About this product

The Jumbie Wear Padma Leggings are unique, functional, and insanely comfortable, they will become your skin! Features Original Artwork by Legendary Visual Artist: Jumbie Four way stretch fabric made to contour, support, and accentuate Hidden pocket makes the perfect hide-away for a key or ID Fabric will not fade after washing Great for every day, dance, movement, hooping and yoga Fabric printed in Los, Angeles Garment cut & sewn in San Francisco, CA, USA Fabric Features: Super soft and bouncy fabric. 80% Dy-Sublimated Poly + 20% Spandex