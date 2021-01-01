Jumbie Magi Cloak
by Mo Beta Glass, Co.Write a review
$160.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Introducing the new Magi Cloak from the Eclipse Collection. Made to spread magic this cloak is fully reversible! The outside is made from natural cotton-rayon blend and gives you a more sleek look. The inside is made from our soft poly spandex fabric for our signature full color look. This cloak is lightweight and will keep you warm during those cool nights and is designed with front pockets on either side, it has a beautiful flow with movement. Features Natural cotton-rayon blend made in the USA. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Original design. Fully Reversible. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.