Kay Mayd 3D Printed Clear Waterpipe - 8.5"

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Kay Mayd 3D Printed Clear Waterpipe - 8.5"

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

8.5" Kay Mayd 3D Printed Clear Waterpipe Features: • 8.5" / 14mm female waterpipe • 3D-printed plastic • Extremely durable & shatter resistant • Glass diffused downstem - 14mm • Glass herb slide - 14mm (included) • Built-in lighter holster • Made in the USA

About this brand

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

