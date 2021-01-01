 Loading…

OOZE Standard Voltage Battery 3.7V

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

$30.00MSRP

Features: - Standard voltage vaporizer batteries (3.7v) - Fits Ooze atomizers - Available in black and chrome - 650 mAh, 900 mAh, 1100 mAh - 20 second auto-shut-off - 5-click on/off function - overcharge protection chip - 510 threading - NOTE: charger not included

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

