 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm

Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

12" Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe (assorted colors) Features: • 12" / 14mm female silicone waterpipe • Indestructable platinum-cured silicone • Removable diffused downstem (included) • 14mm male herb slide (included)

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review