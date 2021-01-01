Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe - 12" / 14mm
$60.00MSRP
About this product
12" Pulsar RIP Beaker Silicone Water Pipe (assorted colors) Features: • 12" / 14mm female silicone waterpipe • Indestructable platinum-cured silicone • Removable diffused downstem (included) • 14mm male herb slide (included)
About this brand
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!
