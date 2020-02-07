About this product

The Rio is a low temp all-inclusive dab rig that is perfect for cold starts. The glass dab rig sits in a swirled resin base with a torch lighter oriented with the flame right on the bottom of the low-temp quartz nail. Features an inline perc for filtration and includes a glass carb cap. Everything comes packaged in a hard shell zippered case with protective foam. Cold starts are done by dropping your dab into a clean quartz nail before its hot and then slowly heating it up. Put the carb cap on and wait until the concentrate begins to bubble and turn into a vapor. Turn off the torch and turn the carb cap as you inhale. This method allows users to get more flavorful hits than traditional dabbing methods. Features: 6.25 inch glass oil rig All-inclusive setup Durable boro glass Inline perc Torch with overflow Great for cold starts