by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

The Rio is a low temp all-inclusive dab rig that is perfect for cold starts. The glass dab rig sits in a swirled resin base with a torch lighter oriented with the flame right on the bottom of the low-temp quartz nail. Features an inline perc for filtration and includes a glass carb cap. Everything comes packaged in a hard shell zippered case with protective foam. Cold starts are done by dropping your dab into a clean quartz nail before its hot and then slowly heating it up. Put the carb cap on and wait until the concentrate begins to bubble and turn into a vapor. Turn off the torch and turn the carb cap as you inhale. This method allows users to get more flavorful hits than traditional dabbing methods. Features: 6.25 inch glass oil rig All-inclusive setup Durable boro glass Inline perc Torch with overflow Great for cold starts

Fri Feb 07 2020
F........1
Newer to concentrates tried other rigs this unit is amazing torch built in easy to use easy to clean sturdy love it!!