 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Shalam Double Perc with Diffuser 14"

Shalam Double Perc with Diffuser 14"

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Shalam Double Perc with Diffuser 14"

$160.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Features Height 14" 4" base Clear with green accents Dome 6 arm perc Multi-ice nodule drum 8 arm octy perc with center arm Unique 14.4mm male globe with nail included

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review