  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. High CBD Capsule 900mg 30-pack

High CBD Capsule 900mg 30-pack

by Mood Ring

Mood Ring Edibles Capsules High CBD Capsule 900mg 30-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Just like our High CBD Oil, our High CBD Capsules are made with simple ingredients. We use only organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract, wrapped in a non-GMO gelcap. Did we mention our gelcaps are clean label? That means they’re free of additives, allergens, starch and gluten. And we never use plasticizers (yuck!) like you find in most softgels. Giving back is a big deal at Mood Ring. That’s why with every purchase you make, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted. Feel good, do good. It’s the Mood Ring way.

About this brand

Mood Ring Logo

