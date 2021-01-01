About this product

Just like our High CBD Oil, our High CBD Capsules are made with simple ingredients. We use only organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract, wrapped in a non-GMO gelcap. Did we mention our gelcaps are clean label? That means they’re free of additives, allergens, starch and gluten. And we never use plasticizers (yuck!) like you find in most softgels. Giving back is a big deal at Mood Ring. That’s why with every purchase you make, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted. Feel good, do good. It’s the Mood Ring way.