High CBD Oil

by Mood Ring

About this product

The ingredients in our Mood Ring High CBD Oil are few and simple: organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract. Our High CBD Oil contains 33.3 mg/ml (36 mg/g) of CBD - packaged in a 30ml bottle means there is 1,000 mg of CBD per bottle! In keeping with our promise to be kind to the planet, we make our CBD oil using a special process that requires only 1/5 of the energy compared to traditional processes. We package it in an eco-friendly glass bottle. And for every bottle you buy, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted. Our CBD oil is also vegan-friendly and non-GMO.

About this brand

We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.

