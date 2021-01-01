 Loading…

High THC Capsules

About this product

With our High THC Capsules, you get two great ideas in one: High potency and naturally simple ingredients. Inside each non-GMO gelcap, you’ll find a powerful blend of organic extra virgin olive oil and a remarkable 10 milligrams of THC. That’s it. No additives. No allergens. No starch. No gluten. No plasticizers. 30 capsules per bottle = 300mg of THC per bottle! With every Mood Ring purchase you make, we help plant a tree where it’s needed most thanks to our partnership with One Tree Planted.

About this brand

Mood Ring Logo
We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.

