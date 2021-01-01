About this product
Mood Ring Legacy Hashish is handcrafted to provide an authentic, old-world style of firm, sticky hashish. A solventless concentrate that is handcrafted to provide authentic, old-world style hashish. The trichomes are extracted from carefully curated cannabis and pressed, creating a firm, sticky block of hashish that reveals the plant's unique aromatic profile. Our Legacy Hashish is made using only high-quality, dried whole flower. No trim, no shake—ever. Every time you purchase a Mood Ring product, we help plant a tree thanks to our friends at One Tree Planted.
