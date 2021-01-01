 Loading…

Legacy Hashish

by Mood Ring

Write a review
Mood Ring Concentrates Solventless Legacy Hashish
Mood Ring Concentrates Solventless Legacy Hashish
Mood Ring Concentrates Solventless Legacy Hashish

About this product

Mood Ring Legacy Hashish is handcrafted to provide an authentic, old-world style of firm, sticky hashish. A solventless concentrate that is handcrafted to provide authentic, old-world style hashish. The trichomes are extracted from carefully curated cannabis and pressed, creating a firm, sticky block of hashish that reveals the plant's unique aromatic profile. Our Legacy Hashish is made using only high-quality, dried whole flower. No trim, no shake—ever. Every time you purchase a Mood Ring product, we help plant a tree thanks to our friends at One Tree Planted.

About this brand

Mood Ring Logo
We're a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don't cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.

