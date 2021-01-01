 Loading…

Cosmic Caviar Edibles

by Moonrock Canada

About this product

The Cosmic Caviar brand is a high quality edibles brand. Produced on the Moon by the Moonrock Canada team of experts. Our in house industry renownd culinary chef has made a very special and great tasting blend that INCLUDES the high Delta 9 distillate evenly distributed and always cooked in. Not sprayed. We are proud to give Canada the best tasting gummies and edible line. The Cosmic Cosmonaut Space Bags are a massive hit for medicinal, social and recreational doses.

About this brand

Moonrock Canada Logo
We are delighted to offer our line of high quality, consistent products across the country. Our deliciously flavored moonrocks and prerolls produce otherworldly euphoria. We develop concentrate covered marijuana buds for folks feeling a little, or a lot out of orbit. Clients that prefer a concoction of keif, concentrates, and flowers to calm their ailments will appreciate the dank euphoria and delicious flavors that we offer. Known as the Masters of Moonrock. We have been creating our products since the beginning of October 2016. We are now the only majorly known Moonrock company in Canada. With renowned customer service, speedy order processing and consistent quality MRC has become a national name in Canada. Stay tuned as we bring new exceptional products to our menu. In 2020 we added 120 new products and flavours alone! Other products we offer are BEST SELLING Meteorocks and Stardust Prerolls. Similar to our original products these two products have all the same ingredients except for one addition. AAA shatter! These two products pack a little bit more punch for the smokers out there looking for a even more potent high. They have a very loyal following from some of our most experienced canna-connoisseurs

