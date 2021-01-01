Moonrock Canada Deep Space Cream
About this product
Moonrock Canada DEEP SPACE CBD Muscle & Joint Cream! This cannabinol lotion contains 400mg of CBD Isolate and several healing ingredients like coconut oil, menthol, cocoa butter and burdock root. Easily apply the lotion to your skin and experience the benefits of it! It’s cooling, healing, helping against acne, antibacterial, anti-aging, moisturizing, reducing stretch marks and increasing the elasticity of your skin! All natural products! Directions: Apply generous amount to affected area & massage in. Shake before use. Medicinal Ingredients: Menthol, Eucalyptus, CBD Isolate Non-Medicinal Ingredients: Rosemary hydrosol, Almond oil, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, calendula oil, caster oil, jojoba oil, burdock root, menthol, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin e, parawax, Astral essential oil blend, potassium sorbate
About this brand
Moonrock Canada
