 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pre rolls

Pre rolls

by Moonrock Canada

Write a review
Moonrock Canada Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

An all-in-one bundle to cover all 13 MOONROCK Pre Roll flavours! You will receive one of each of the following: Green Apple, Vanilla, OG, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pina Colada, Peaches & Cream, Caramel, Watermelon, Grape, Banana Split and NEW Strawberry Cheesecake and Blueberry Crumble. 1.1 – 1.3 grams of a special bud – honey oil – golden keif mixture. Our flavours are lightly sprayed with an alluring proprietary natural flavouring that elegantly makes the full bodied terpene experience a unique taste not found anywhere else in the cannabis industry. We are the Masters of Moonrock for a reason, enjoy your trip to the moon and back.

About this brand

Moonrock Canada Logo
We are delighted to offer our line of high quality, consistent products across the country. Our deliciously flavored moonrocks and prerolls produce otherworldly euphoria. We develop concentrate covered marijuana buds for folks feeling a little, or a lot out of orbit. Clients that prefer a concoction of keif, concentrates, and flowers to calm their ailments will appreciate the dank euphoria and delicious flavors that we offer. Known as the Masters of Moonrock. We have been creating our products since the beginning of October 2016. We are now the only majorly known Moonrock company in Canada. With renowned customer service, speedy order processing and consistent quality MRC has become a national name in Canada. Stay tuned as we bring new exceptional products to our menu. In 2020 we added 120 new products and flavours alone! Other products we offer are BEST SELLING Meteorocks and Stardust Prerolls. Similar to our original products these two products have all the same ingredients except for one addition. AAA shatter! These two products pack a little bit more punch for the smokers out there looking for a even more potent high. They have a very loyal following from some of our most experienced canna-connoisseurs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review