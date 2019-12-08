 Loading…

MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

MR CANNABISrc says..."TEENS! Wear the MCrc 1st Commandment T-shirt with pride and resolve to honor the MCrc PLEDGE!" "PARENTS! Wear the MCrc T-Shirt with resolve to follow the TEN COMMANDMENTS for the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant and to be a good example to your Kids." Your MCrc T-Shirt comes with a MCrc Bookmark Hangtag to keep your place in the catechism. The 1stCommandment lightning cloud is situated upon the heart of the wearer and the 10th Commandment lightning cloud is just over your right shoulder, demonstrating your firm commitment to kids and parents and others who may question your resolve.

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP

Sun Dec 08 2019
J........W
Good shirt. It is healthy to wait till the body has fully matured before usage
Sun Dec 08 2019
M........a
Love the colors and sleeves! Great way to promote conversation as to who and what Mr. Cannabis is all about.
Sun Dec 08 2019
M........d
High quality shirt! Fun logo and reminder of showing an educational choice is being made!