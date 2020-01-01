 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Glueberry OG

by Muskoka Grown

Muskoka Grown Cannabis Flower Glueberry OG
$41.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Glueberry OG, fueled by some of today’s best genetics, is a 3-way hybrid cross of Original Glue, OG Kush and Blueberry. It has a distinctive kush aroma mixed with floral and a little bit of spice. This strain produces compact and dense buds with extremely resinous frost. Available in 3.5g Nitrogen Sealed Tin Can

About this brand

Muskoka Grown is a licensed producer of high-quality small-batch cannabis growing in the heart of cottage country. Nestled among the tall pines and pristine lakes of Muskoka, we are committed to quality and cultivating with a dedication to every harvest. Inspired by our natural environment, our products are a reflection of the beautiful place we call home. To learn more, visit www.muskokagrown.com.