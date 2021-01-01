About this product
The Edge is a natural, earthy Sativa dominant hybrid cross between Northern Lights and Skunk #1. The forest-coloured, large buds are dusted in white trichomes and showcase flavours and aromas of pine, pickles, spice and citrus flavour. Reminding you of the good old days, this powerful variety has a skunk-appearance dotted with orange, and amber pistils. Focused on delivering fresh product, Muskoka Grown packages its 3.5g using nitrogen injection to protect terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this brand
Muskoka Grown
