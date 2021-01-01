 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. The Edge

The Edge

by Muskoka Grown

Muskoka Grown Cannabis Flower The Edge

About this product

The Edge is a natural, earthy Sativa dominant hybrid cross between Northern Lights and Skunk #1. The forest-coloured, large buds are dusted in white trichomes and showcase flavours and aromas of pine, pickles, spice and citrus flavour. Reminding you of the good old days, this powerful variety has a skunk-appearance dotted with orange, and amber pistils. Focused on delivering fresh product, Muskoka Grown packages its 3.5g using nitrogen injection to protect terpenes and cannabinoids.

About this brand

Muskoka Grown is a licensed producer of high-quality small-batch cannabis growing in the heart of cottage country. Nestled among the tall pines and pristine lakes of Muskoka, we are committed to quality and cultivating with a dedication to every harvest. Inspired by our natural environment, our products are a reflection of the beautiful place we call home. To learn more, visit www.muskokagrown.com.

