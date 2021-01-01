MyPress Gen. 2 Deluxe Kit
by MyPress SolventlessWrite a review
$479.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Deluxe Package Includes: (1) My Rosin Press with Lifetime Warranty (1) Stainless Steel Pollen Press (1) Silicone Mat, Oil Drop Set (10) 25 Micron Rosin Bags (5) Pieces of pre-cut parchment paper Rosin Press Information: Pressure: 6 Tons (1400psi x 3 sq in) Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C) Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C) Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds Heating & cooling indicator LEDs Voltage: 110v Power: 1A/120W Plate size: 3” x 3” Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel Weight: 12.9 lbs Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”
About this brand
MyPress Solventless
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.