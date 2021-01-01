 Loading…

Duckit Gamma Lids

by N2 Preserve

$59.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Duckit Gamma Lid fits most 3.5 - 7 gallon size pails. Perfect for controlling humidity, mold bacteria and bug infestation. Lids are interchangeable from pail to pail. Fittings can be purchased separately to retro-fit any size or shape container. See website for fitting and price

About this brand

From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!

0 customer reviews

