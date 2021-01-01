 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Lid-Lover with the Duckit

Lid-Lover with the Duckit

by N2 Preserve

$15.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Lid-Lover is a BPA Free, Silicone Rubber Lid that fits all Tin, Glass, Ceramic and Hard Plastic containers up to 3.5" in diameter. Lid-Lover with the Duckit comes in a convenient 2 pk and is ready for nitrogen M.A.P. applications to extend the shelf life of your products safely and effectively.

About this brand

N2 Preserve Logo
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

