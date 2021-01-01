MAP-Tech Lids
by N2 PreserveWrite a review
$11.29MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
MAP-Tech Lids have a silicone seal with a special two-way duckbill vent built into the lid allowing for purging just the right amount of nitrogen to control humidity, moisture - naturally. Eliminate mold, bacteria and bug/mite infestation. Use in conjunction with canisters of Natural Preserve (sold separately)
About this brand
N2 Preserve
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.