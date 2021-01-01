 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. MAP-Tech Lids

MAP-Tech Lids

by N2 Preserve

Write a review
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage MAP-Tech Lids
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage MAP-Tech Lids
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage MAP-Tech Lids
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage MAP-Tech Lids
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage MAP-Tech Lids

$11.29MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

MAP-Tech Lids have a silicone seal with a special two-way duckbill vent built into the lid allowing for purging just the right amount of nitrogen to control humidity, moisture - naturally. Eliminate mold, bacteria and bug/mite infestation. Use in conjunction with canisters of Natural Preserve (sold separately)

About this brand

N2 Preserve Logo
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review