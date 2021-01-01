Zip-N-Zap Bags
by N2 PreserveWrite a review
$4.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Independent laboratories have proven edibles stay fresher longer with Re-Usable, M.A.P. Compliant, High Barrier film, BPA Free, Non-Smelling Zip-N-Zap Bags. Great for short term storage and all your edibles. Special valve allows for M.A.P. application. Quart and gallon sizes available individually or in 5 packs
About this brand
N2 Preserve
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.