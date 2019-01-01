About this product
Namaste’s CBD Light softgel capsules are a discreet, pre-dosed and smoke-free way to consume cannabis. Each softgel pill contains 6mg of CBD and minimal THC in MCT (Medium-chain Triglyceride) oil, produced from high-grade plant material using a supercritical CO₂ extraction process.
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.