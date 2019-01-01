 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Namaste CBD Light Softgels

Namaste CBD Light Softgels

by Namaste

Write a review
Namaste Concentrates Ingestible Namaste CBD Light Softgels
Namaste Concentrates Ingestible Namaste CBD Light Softgels

Learn More

About this product

Namaste’s CBD Light softgel capsules are a discreet, pre-dosed and smoke-free way to consume cannabis. Each softgel pill contains 6mg of CBD and minimal THC in MCT (Medium-chain Triglyceride) oil, produced from high-grade plant material using a supercritical CO₂ extraction process.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Namaste Logo
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.