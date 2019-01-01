Consuming cannabis doesn’t have to require a big effort, and there’s no fuss involved when it comes to Namaste's High THC 30:0 Spray. This 15 ml format is discreet and smoke-free, with each spray of MCT oil delivering 3 mg of THC at full compression. Begin with one spray under the tongue and go from there. Consumers looking for more CBD in their experience should check out Namaste’s ‘High CBD’, ‘Blend,’ or ‘Level’ sprays.
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis.
At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it.
That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.