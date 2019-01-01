About this product
Level off the day with Namaste’s 1:1 ‘Level’ spray, formulated with a balanced cannabinoid ratio of 15 mg/ml of THC and 15 mg/ml of CBD. One sublingual spray (at full compression) delivers 1.5 mg of each cannabinoid in MCT oil, allowing you to consume cannabis in a smoke-free, discreet way.
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.