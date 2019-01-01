About this product
Namaste's THC Light softgel capsules are a discreet, smoke-free way to get the effects of cannabis without the mess or fuss. Each softgel pill contains 2.5 mg of THC and minimal CBD in MCT (Medium-chain Triglyceride) oil and is made from high-grade plant material using a supercritical CO₂ extraction process.
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.