Wappa is a high-THC indica-hybrid strain by Namaste with a range of aromas and flavours and a unique hint of spice. This dried flower features alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes, blending into a sweet, fruity, tropical profile. This phenotype’s buds are frosty and lime green, accented by a medley of amber hairs. THC: 14-18% CBD: <1%
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.