About this product

Wappa is a high-THC indica-hybrid strain by Namaste with a range of aromas and flavours and a unique hint of spice. This dried flower features alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes, blending into a sweet, fruity, tropical profile. This phenotype’s buds are frosty and lime green, accented by a medley of amber hairs. THC: 14-18% CBD: <1%

About this strain

Wappa

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

About this brand

Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.