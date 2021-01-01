 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Services
  4. Marketing
  5. CANNABIS BUDTENDER CERTIFICATION (CCBT)

CANNABIS BUDTENDER CERTIFICATION (CCBT)

by National Career Certification Board

Write a review
National Career Certification Board Services Marketing CANNABIS BUDTENDER CERTIFICATION (CCBT)

$175.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a budtender or dispensary worker in the cannabis industry. The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a Cannabis Professional. Attaining national certification communicates to clients that individuals are committed to providing the highest level of standards in the Cannabis profession. A Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) is a mix of pharmacist, bartender, confidant and hall monitor. The budtender is the face of the marijuana industry. From behind the dispensary counter, budtenders check IDs and prescription cards, track all cannabis sales and assist customers in understanding the products and how to best use them.

About this brand

National Career Certification Board Logo
The National Career Certification Board (NCCB) provides third party certification for the Cannabis industry. NCCB certification assists professionals in demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and professionalism.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review