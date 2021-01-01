CANNABIS EDIBLES PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION (CCEP)
The Certified Cannabis Edibles Professional (CCEP) certification exam prepares individuals for a career in the growing cannabis cooking and edible industry. Certified Cannabis Edibles Professionals (CCEP) infuse food and drinks with cannabidiol (CBD) tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In this emerging career field, Certified Cannabis Edibles Professionals (CCEP) must find creative ways to use marijuana-infused butters and oils, along with other cannabis concentrates, to create consumables for medical and recreational use. These professionals often work in commercial kitchens.
