  5. CANNABIS EDIBLES PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION (CCEP)

CANNABIS EDIBLES PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION (CCEP)

by National Career Certification Board

$175.00MSRP

The Certified Cannabis Edibles Professional (CCEP) certification exam prepares individuals for a career in the growing cannabis cooking and edible industry. Certified Cannabis Edibles Professionals (CCEP) infuse food and drinks with cannabidiol (CBD) tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In this emerging career field, Certified Cannabis Edibles Professionals (CCEP) must find creative ways to use marijuana-infused butters and oils, along with other cannabis concentrates, to create consumables for medical and recreational use. These professionals often work in commercial kitchens.

The National Career Certification Board (NCCB) provides third party certification for the Cannabis industry. NCCB certification assists professionals in demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and professionalism.

