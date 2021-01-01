 Loading…

Hybrid

-ness Black Cherry Punch

by -ness

-ness Cannabis Flower -ness Black Cherry Punch

About this product

20-26% THC Black Cherry Punch from -ness is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and a sweet, citrusy and earthy flavour profile from limonene, myrcene and pinene. A cross between Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch, this strain is sure to leave a lasting impression in the punchbowl of your soul. Explore your -ness™.

About this brand

-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

About this strain

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

