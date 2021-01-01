-ness Chocolate Cheesecake
by -nessWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
20-26% THC Chocolate Cheesecake from -ness tastes smooth, creamy and chocolatey with not-so-subtle sprinkles of indica-dominant skunk. A high-THC descendant of Chocolope, Cheese and Legacy Skunk, this slice of nice-ness gets its memorable flavour and aroma from myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Not to be overshadowed by its flavour, Chocolate Cheesecake is a beauty too. Its forest green buds have dark amber undertones and amber crystal trichomes. A total show-off indeed. Explore your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
About this strain
Chocolate Cheesecake
From an undisclosed breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Chocolate Cheesecake, a chocolate-flavored cross between Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk. Buds are dark green with vibrant orange hairs, and expect a potent high with a relaxed feeling, making Chocolate Cheesecake great for a lazy afternoon in the park.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.