Hybrid

-ness Chocolate Cheesecake

by -ness

-ness Cannabis Flower -ness Chocolate Cheesecake

About this product

20-26% THC Chocolate Cheesecake from -ness tastes smooth, creamy and chocolatey with not-so-subtle sprinkles of indica-dominant skunk. A high-THC descendant of Chocolope, Cheese and Legacy Skunk, this slice of nice-ness gets its memorable flavour and aroma from myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Not to be overshadowed by its flavour, Chocolate Cheesecake is a beauty too. Its forest green buds have dark amber undertones and amber crystal trichomes. A total show-off indeed. Explore your -ness™.

-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

Chocolate Cheesecake

From an undisclosed breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Chocolate Cheesecake, a chocolate-flavored cross between Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk. Buds are dark green with vibrant orange hairs, and expect a potent high with a relaxed feeling, making Chocolate Cheesecake great for a lazy afternoon in the park.

