Hybrid

Lemon Berry Cartridge 0.5g

by -ness

-ness Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Berry Cartridge 0.5g

Lemon Berry Cartridge 0.5g by -ness

Lemonberry

Lemonberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.

