20-26% THC
Gelato Mint from -ness is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid with creamy vanilla flavour and a hint of mint. Its familiar sweetness can be attributed to its terpene mix of caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. A descendant of It’s It and Cookies & Cream, this pretty strain offers dense, emerald buds and amber pistils covered in a tub full of frosty trichomes. Explore your -ness™.
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.