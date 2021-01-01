-ness Sour Strawberry Kush
About this product
22-28% THC Sour Strawberry Kush from -ness brings fresh flavours of citrus and strawberry balanced with notes of diesel and kush. This hybrid has Strawberry Banana x Sour Chemdog lineage and high THC, with its unique flavour combination coming from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Its big, beautiful buds look just like juicy strawberries speckled with bright orange hairs and a generous sprinkle of trichomes and sticky resin. Fill up your basket and skip into the sunset! Explore your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
About this strain
Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
