 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. -ness Sour Strawberry Kush
Hybrid

-ness Sour Strawberry Kush

by -ness

Write a review
-ness Cannabis Flower -ness Sour Strawberry Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

22-28% THC Sour Strawberry Kush from -ness brings fresh flavours of citrus and strawberry balanced with notes of diesel and kush. This hybrid has Strawberry Banana x Sour Chemdog lineage and high THC, with its unique flavour combination coming from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Its big, beautiful buds look just like juicy strawberries speckled with bright orange hairs and a generous sprinkle of trichomes and sticky resin. Fill up your basket and skip into the sunset! Explore your -ness™.

About this brand

-ness Logo
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review