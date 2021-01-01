 Loading…

Hybrid

AK-48 feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds AK-48 feminized seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

About this product

AK-48 is one of our best weed strains when you're looking to buy marijuana seeds, this is due to her high yielding THC content, lightning fast harvest, discrete smell during flowering, with a high that is more alike the typical sativa. AK-48 is one of the easiest cannabis strain to grow with a short flowering time of 7-9 weeks, astoundingly high yield of 400-500 g/m². It is an easy growing marijuana strain because of its heritage stemming from the Afghani, Thai, Colombian gold and Mexican origins The nugs are coated in sticky crystal goodness that leaves a fresh citrus smell on your fingers. But you would have never guessed that because this beauty has a very neutral smell during all grow phases, and with proper ventilation you might get away with not having to use an odor scrubber at all. This strain is all about the perfect cure because she develops a lot of her citrus and flowery notes along with retaining that gloriously high THC level, which brings us the high. Ak-48 pairs great with your morning coffee, because she’s makes you energetic, exploding with happiness and will help reduce some of those coffee jitters.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

AK-48

AK-48
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian GoldThaiMexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.

