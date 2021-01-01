Aurora Indica feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
A fan favorite amongst medical users, Aurora Indica delivers an unmatched amount of THC and CBD. This one cannabis strain you won’t want to get up from. Her couch-locking ability is notorious, and she’s a go-to strain for those that need stress, pain, depression, and/or insomnia relief. Much like her spicy flavors, this strain leaves your body tingling. She makes cozying up in bed by yourself or with a loved one feel like you’re out of this world in euphoria. A tried-and-true indica, she gets her 90% indica-dominance from her parents Afghan and Northern Lights, and she’ll leave all indica lovers in bliss. A perfect cannabis strain for a cold winter’s night in, she is a must have when you want numb yourself and peace out from the world for a while.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.
