 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Black Jack feminized seeds x5
Hybrid

Black Jack feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Write a review
Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Black Jack feminized seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Blackjack is known around the medical marijuana community as a sativa-dominate strain that can obliterate away stress, anxiety and depression for hours and hours with its exceptionally long-lasting high. This makes her a go-to in the morning for a wake and bake session that relaxes you just enough to not couchlock you, while reaping the sativa benefits of a beautiful head high that overcomes you with euphoria and makes you talkative. This strain is a cross of Black Domina and Jock Horror, so you can expect a nice blend of sweet citrus, balanced with an earthy pine flavor that is incredibly pungent. You can thank her high trichome-encrusted calyxes for her pungent smell too. Those babies have been known to swell up to the size of grapes!

About this brand

Nirvana® Shop Logo
Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review