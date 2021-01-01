Black Jack feminized seeds x5
Blackjack is known around the medical marijuana community as a sativa-dominate strain that can obliterate away stress, anxiety and depression for hours and hours with its exceptionally long-lasting high. This makes her a go-to in the morning for a wake and bake session that relaxes you just enough to not couchlock you, while reaping the sativa benefits of a beautiful head high that overcomes you with euphoria and makes you talkative. This strain is a cross of Black Domina and Jock Horror, so you can expect a nice blend of sweet citrus, balanced with an earthy pine flavor that is incredibly pungent. You can thank her high trichome-encrusted calyxes for her pungent smell too. Those babies have been known to swell up to the size of grapes!
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
