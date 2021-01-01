 Loading…

  5. Lemon OG Haze autoflower seeds x5
Hybrid

Lemon OG Haze autoflower seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Lemon OG Haze autoflower seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Lemon OG Haze, a delectable, mouthwatering cannabis strain with giant resinous colas that make all the other sativa jealous.Let’s talk about the aroma and flavor first because man, oh man it is truly wonderful. As her smoke enters into your mouth it’s immediately taken over with a lovely citrus mix of lemon with light pineapple notes. Then out of nowhere, a spiciness rides along a cool and smooth exhale that is honestly to die for. Her bright flavors will clue you in on the high to come. She makes you bubbling, bouncy, and motivated with a sense of purpose. The only thing that weighs this plant down are her fat and dense colas. She is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk, OG Kush, and Haze#1. If you’re familiar with any of those strains then you already know you’re in good hands when smoking this lemony gem.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

