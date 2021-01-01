Lemon OG Haze autoflower seeds x5
Lemon OG Haze, a delectable, mouthwatering cannabis strain with giant resinous colas that make all the other sativa jealous.Let’s talk about the aroma and flavor first because man, oh man it is truly wonderful. As her smoke enters into your mouth it’s immediately taken over with a lovely citrus mix of lemon with light pineapple notes. Then out of nowhere, a spiciness rides along a cool and smooth exhale that is honestly to die for. Her bright flavors will clue you in on the high to come. She makes you bubbling, bouncy, and motivated with a sense of purpose. The only thing that weighs this plant down are her fat and dense colas. She is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk, OG Kush, and Haze#1. If you’re familiar with any of those strains then you already know you’re in good hands when smoking this lemony gem.
Nirvana® Shop
Lemon OG Haze
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.
