Northern Light feminized seeds x5
About this product
Northern Lights, the award winning cannabis strain that even your grandmother knows about. This beast of a marijuana strain is one of the most notorious and popular weed seeds that everybody knows and has to atleast grow once in their life. With a lineage going back to the Afghani strain, it is a cannabis strain of high THC that is is easy to grow with a high quality yield of 500-550 G/M², with a quick flowering time of only 7 - 8 weeks. A perfect strain for anyone looking to start growing marijuana with a strain that has earned her stripes amongst the cannabis growing community . Her high will obliterate stress and put your mind at ease. You may feel a bit tired after smoking for an extended time, but that’s about the only negative.
About this brand
Nirvana® Shop
About this strain
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
