You’ll become a super skunk strain lover when you vaporize this cannabis strain. Her dense and thick buds will smoke your stress and pain away as a warm sensation takes over your body. Resulting an overall sense of ease that helps you to focus your mind. She’s that strain that will require a little extra, Being a strain that is combined from an original Skunk #1 and Afghani family. You will want to be careful not to get too crazy and smoke too much because she can knock you down fast. Due to the indica dominant traits it has been nominated multiple times for the indica cannabis cup. What is nice however, many report that you can smoke her in the morning if you carefully dose. Many said they like taking her for their nausea that can be caused by a number of issues. You’ll also want to be careful not to turn yourself into a skunk, because her pungent skunk aroma is intense in the best way possible.