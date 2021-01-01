Connect - Lemon OG x Chemdawg
With sweet, fruity, and a hint of diesel undertones, CONNECT is inspired by Lemon OG and Chemdawg cultivars to bring a unique flavour profile to this formulation. Pure cannabis distillate and terpenes Aromas; Tropical Fruit, Diesel, Citrus, Floral Terpene Profile β-Pinene d-Limonene α-Pinene Linalool Nerolidol Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.
