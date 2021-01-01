 Loading…

Hybrid

Connect - Lemon OG x Chemdawg

by Northbound Cannabis

Northbound Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Connect - Lemon OG x Chemdawg

About this product

With sweet, fruity, and a hint of diesel undertones, CONNECT is inspired by Lemon OG and Chemdawg cultivars to bring a unique flavour profile to this formulation. Pure cannabis distillate and terpenes Aromas; Tropical Fruit, Diesel, Citrus, Floral Terpene Profile β-Pinene d-Limonene α-Pinene Linalool Nerolidol Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format

About this brand

Northbound Cannabis Logo
Northbound is a mindset. It’s where we dive into adventure and discover more about ourselves through journeys, experiences, and the stories that come with it. It’s a mindset to never chase the destination, but to enjoy the moments, the people, and the stories. To enjoy the trip. We recognize that the cannabis experience is a subjective one which is why at Northbound, there is something for every journey. Formulated by a team of seasoned cannabis experts and scientists, our products are created in Barrie, Ontario at the MediPharm Labs GMP (Goods Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure all of our products are made with the utmost amount of care and consistency, creating a quality experience every time. Our innovative products focus on creating sought-after cultivar crossovers to create a unique, all-natural vape experience. Made from quality cannabis extract, hand-selected terpenes, and with absolutely no fillers or additives.

About this strain

Lemon OG

Lemon OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

