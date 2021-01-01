 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Explore - Super Skunk x Ghost Train Haze
Sativa

Explore - Super Skunk x Ghost Train Haze

by Northbound Cannabis

Write a review
Northbound Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Explore - Super Skunk x Ghost Train Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Inspired by cultivars such as Ghost Train Haze and Super Skunk, our EXPLORE formulation is a unique product. With strong citrus, herbal and pine notes, Explore creates an aromatic experience. Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes Aromas: Pine, Citrus, Herbal Terpene Profile: Terpinolene β-Pinene α-Humulene β-Caryophyllene α-Pinene Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format

About this brand

Northbound Cannabis Logo
Northbound is a mindset. It’s where we dive into adventure and discover more about ourselves through journeys, experiences, and the stories that come with it. It’s a mindset to never chase the destination, but to enjoy the moments, the people, and the stories. To enjoy the trip. We recognize that the cannabis experience is a subjective one which is why at Northbound, there is something for every journey. Formulated by a team of seasoned cannabis experts and scientists, our products are created in Barrie, Ontario at the MediPharm Labs GMP (Goods Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure all of our products are made with the utmost amount of care and consistency, creating a quality experience every time. Our innovative products focus on creating sought-after cultivar crossovers to create a unique, all-natural vape experience. Made from quality cannabis extract, hand-selected terpenes, and with absolutely no fillers or additives.

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review