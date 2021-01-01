Focus - Sour Diesel x OG Kush CBD
A flavourful formulation inspired by Sour Diesel and OG Kush CBD cultivars, FOCUS is a balanced 3:1 THC: CBD formulation that offers a pungent diesel-like aroma with sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix with the earthy kush undertones Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes Aromas: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy Terpene Profile Nerolidol β-Caryophyllene d-Limonene Myrcene Humulene Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
Northbound Cannabis
OG Sour Diesel
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.
