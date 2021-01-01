 Loading…

Hybrid

Focus - Sour Diesel x OG Kush CBD

by Northbound Cannabis

Focus - Sour Diesel x OG Kush CBD

A flavourful formulation inspired by Sour Diesel and OG Kush CBD cultivars, FOCUS is a balanced 3:1 THC: CBD formulation that offers a pungent diesel-like aroma with sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix with the earthy kush undertones Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes Aromas: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy Terpene Profile Nerolidol β-Caryophyllene d-Limonene Myrcene Humulene Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format

Northbound is a mindset. It’s where we dive into adventure and discover more about ourselves through journeys, experiences, and the stories that come with it. It’s a mindset to never chase the destination, but to enjoy the moments, the people, and the stories. To enjoy the trip. We recognize that the cannabis experience is a subjective one which is why at Northbound, there is something for every journey. Formulated by a team of seasoned cannabis experts and scientists, our products are created in Barrie, Ontario at the MediPharm Labs GMP (Goods Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure all of our products are made with the utmost amount of care and consistency, creating a quality experience every time. Our innovative products focus on creating sought-after cultivar crossovers to create a unique, all-natural vape experience. Made from quality cannabis extract, hand-selected terpenes, and with absolutely no fillers or additives.

OG Sour Diesel

OG Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.

