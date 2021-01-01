 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Journey - Dutch Treat x White Widow
Hybrid

Journey - Dutch Treat x White Widow

by Northbound Cannabis

Write a review
Northbound Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Journey - Dutch Treat x White Widow

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Inspired by the infamous White Widow cultivar with elements of Dutch Treat, JOURNEY is an aromatic balance of woody, earthy and spicy menthol flavours, resulting in a multi-faceted formulation. Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes Aromas: Woody, Earthy, Spicy (menthol) Terpene Profile: β-Pinene α-Pinene β-Caryophyllene β-Myrcene α-Humulene Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format

About this brand

Northbound Cannabis Logo
Northbound is a mindset. It’s where we dive into adventure and discover more about ourselves through journeys, experiences, and the stories that come with it. It’s a mindset to never chase the destination, but to enjoy the moments, the people, and the stories. To enjoy the trip. We recognize that the cannabis experience is a subjective one which is why at Northbound, there is something for every journey. Formulated by a team of seasoned cannabis experts and scientists, our products are created in Barrie, Ontario at the MediPharm Labs GMP (Goods Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure all of our products are made with the utmost amount of care and consistency, creating a quality experience every time. Our innovative products focus on creating sought-after cultivar crossovers to create a unique, all-natural vape experience. Made from quality cannabis extract, hand-selected terpenes, and with absolutely no fillers or additives.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review