Journey - Dutch Treat x White Widow
by Northbound CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Inspired by the infamous White Widow cultivar with elements of Dutch Treat, JOURNEY is an aromatic balance of woody, earthy and spicy menthol flavours, resulting in a multi-faceted formulation. Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes Aromas: Woody, Earthy, Spicy (menthol) Terpene Profile: β-Pinene α-Pinene β-Caryophyllene β-Myrcene α-Humulene Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
About this brand
Northbound Cannabis
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.