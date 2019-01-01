About this product
Strawberry Ice by Northern Harvest
About this strain
Strawberry Ice
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.