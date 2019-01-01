 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Northern Harvest

Strawberry Ice

Strawberry Ice

Strawberry Ice
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.

Northern Harvest Cannabis by Maricann Group Inc.