 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Tres Dawg x Blue Dream Live Resin by Northwest Concentrates

Tres Dawg x Blue Dream Live Resin by Northwest Concentrates

by Northwest Concentrates

Write a review
Northwest Concentrates Concentrates Solventless Tres Dawg x Blue Dream Live Resin by Northwest Concentrates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this brand

Northwest Concentrates Logo
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review