NugPacker Jr
by NugSmasherWrite a review
$39.96MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The pursuit of a perfectly packed cone made fast and simple lead us here. The Nugpacker Jr. pre-roll cone loader/packer is made from the highest quality polycarbonate, virtually indestructible and made to last forever. The Nugpacker Jr. gives you the luxury of filling your favorite cones fast and packing them as dense as you’d like. This works with most pre-rolled cones sizes up to 110mm in length. The patent-pending product was designed and made in California U.S.A. by connoisseurs and is backed by a lifetime guarantee.
About this brand
NugSmasher
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.